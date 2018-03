房产描述

6 Modena Island Drive | Modena Island This exclusive waterfront luxury home was redesigned in 2015 and is located in a gated community. From the matching Savannah Grey Brick fireplaces to the exquisite gourmet kitchen, no upgrade was forgotten. Just under 7000 square feet allows privacy space for all. Guest quarters on the first floor open majestically to a saltwater pool, fire pit and unending waterfront views. $2,150,000 for more information