在售 - Burr Ridge, IL, United States - ¥9,185,986
Burr Ridge, IL, 60527 - United States

8204 Greystone Ct.

约¥9,185,986
原货币价格 $1,449,900
独立家庭住宅

详情

  • 5
    卧室
  • 5.5
    浴室 (5 全卫, 1 半卫)
  • 4280
    平方英尺

房产描述

Beauty, Openness & privacy abound in this breathtaking home. This quality built, McNaughton home is situated at the end of a private cul de sac providing for one the most secluded & pictuesque wooded estates in Burr Ridge. Elegent formal living & dining rooms. Gourmet Kitchen, Breakfast Room, 2-3way Fireplaces. Stately Office/Library w/built in Cherry Cabinets. Lwr lvl Media rm, Hot Tub rm, Huge Rec rm w/full service bar. Imported Turkish tile, updated kitchen with top of line cabinetry and countertop... ..COME VISIT and ENJOY this beautiful home!

上市日期: 2017年11月20日

MLS ID: 09569732

联系方式

分部：
Re/Max Professionals
代理经纪:
Mousa Zughayer & Stela Dropca
(708)501-0160

_