9165 Lochside Dr

房产描述

Captivating Westcoast beachfront home with state-of-the-art luxuries Captivating beachfront home is a harmonious marriage of Westcoast beauty & state-of-the-art luxuries. Completely redesigned and rebuilt in 2012. Clean modern interior allows dynamic 180 ocean views to be the focal point of all principal rooms. Chef's kitchen features Miele & Bosch appliances & casual eating area. The dining rm ideal for formal occasions. The master is appointed with a walk-in closet & lavish ensuite. A spacious living rm, addtl. bed, music rm & laundry complete the main. Lower offers a sophisticated media rm, rec rm, office & guest rm. Privileged ocean & wildlife view from your expansive patio. Detached garage, workshop & swim spa. Celebrated feature: direct beach access through the private fenced yard. 180 feet of pristine low bank beach front invite you to spend countless hours casually strolling the sandy banks. Desirable location, minutes from Sidney the BC ferries & Airport. The world class attractions & amenities of downtown Victoria a short 25 minute commute.