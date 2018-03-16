高端地产新闻
在售 - North Saanich, Canada - ¥12,984,875
North Saanich, V8L 1N2 - Canada

9165 Lochside Dr

约¥12,984,875
原货币价格 $2,049,510
独立家庭住宅

详情

  • 3
    卧室
  • 4
    浴室 (4 全卫)
  • 3946
    平方英尺 (0.65 英亩)

房产描述

Captivating Westcoast beachfront home with state-of-the-art luxuries Captivating beachfront home is a harmonious marriage of Westcoast beauty & state-of-the-art luxuries. Completely redesigned and rebuilt in 2012. Clean modern interior allows dynamic 180 ocean views to be the focal point of all principal rooms. Chef's kitchen features Miele & Bosch appliances & casual eating area. The dining rm ideal for formal occasions. The master is appointed with a walk-in closet & lavish ensuite. A spacious living rm, addtl. bed, music rm & laundry complete the main. Lower offers a sophisticated media rm, rec rm, office & guest rm. Privileged ocean & wildlife view from your expansive patio. Detached garage, workshop & swim spa. Celebrated feature: direct beach access through the private fenced yard. 180 feet of pristine low bank beach front invite you to spend countless hours casually strolling the sandy banks. Desirable location, minutes from Sidney the BC ferries & Airport. The world class attractions & amenities of downtown Victoria a short 25 minute commute.

上市日期: 2017年11月20日

MLS ID: 385583

联系方式

分部：
Engel & Vlkers Victoria
代理经纪:
• LeBlanc • Piercy Group
(250)812-7212

