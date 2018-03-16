高端地产新闻
Montauk, NY, United States - ¥27,559,860
Montauk, NY, 11954 - United States

53 Kettle Hole Rd

约¥27,559,860
原货币价格 $4,350,000
独立家庭住宅

房产描述

ICONIC ARTIST HOME | $3,395,000 This iconic 3500 sqf. home is built with re-claimed wood throughout. An over-sized gourmet kitchen comes equipped with table and benches for that casual chic vibe. Fully-equipped out door kitchen is screened off from the yard by a beautiful lattice, where BBQ and kitchen implements are hung, making it conducive to entertaining. Master Bedroom fills with sunlight that leads into a master bath featuring a sink that is made out of Arizona Turquoise. Bedposts in the guest rooms are made from pilings salvaged from the Old Montauk Yacht Club. Sunken stones are incorporated into the home and highlight the bathrooms which have, open showers, a sauna equipped with infrared technology and an angular comfortable teak tub. A stunning heated pool near a lily pond creates a one of a kind outdoor setting. WebID 762152 DYLAN ECKARDT 631.353.2845 dylane@nestseekers.com LINDA KOUZOUJIAN 516.901.1034 lindak@Nestseekers.com

上市日期: 2017年11月16日

联系方式

分部：
Nest Seekers International - Bridgehampton Office
代理经纪:
Dylan Eckardt
(631)353-3427

