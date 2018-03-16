高端地产新闻
在售 - Mccall, ID, United States - ¥8,039,876
免费询盘

Mccall, ID, 83638 - United States

1410 Club Hill Blvd

约¥8,039,876
原货币价格 $1,269,000
独立家庭住宅

详情

  • 4
    卧室
  • 4.5
    浴室 (4 全卫, 1 半卫)
  • 4264
    平方英尺 (1.91 英亩)

房产描述

Breathtaking views of the Lake and Payette River Mountains from the ridge overlooking McCall and Payette Lake. Just below the Little Ski Hill and a short drive to the Bear Basin trail system. Enjoy the incredible setting for this expansive, well planned single level home on 1.91 acres. Home features custom hickory wood package, dramatic curved wall entry, soaring vault above the living area, spacious master suite, den/office, large mud room/shop, multiple decks overlooking the lake and mountains.

上市日期: 2017年11月16日

MLS ID: 526310

联系方式

分部：
McCall Real Estate Company
代理经纪:
michael wood
(208)634-6544

