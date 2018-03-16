1109 S Ocean Avenue

房产描述

Dutch Colonial, Single Family,Detached - Seaside Park, NJ Oceanfront gem! A large, breezy, covered open wraparound front porch overlooking the ocean sets a perfect vacation tone at this spacious 3,000+/- sq ft Dutch Colonial home on an oversized oceanfront lot (50x125)! Sip a coffee or cocktail while gazing at the beach right across the way, or mingle with guests facing unobstructed views of blue sky, sand & the glistening water. The locale is premier and the interior is bright & gracious with lots of possibilities, awaiting your customization. A dining room, eat-in kitchen, family room, 2 BRs, full bath & laundry occupy the 1st level. On the 2nd level sits a big living/dining combo leading out to the peaceful porch, a den, master bedroom, 2 guest bedrooms & a full bath. 3 fireplaces, an outdoor shower, private rear yard & detached 2-car garage!