在售 - Seaside Park, NJ, United States - ¥8,869,840
Seaside Park, NJ, 08752 - United States

1109 S Ocean Avenue

约¥8,869,840
原货币价格 $1,400,000
独立家庭住宅

详情

  • 5
    卧室
  • 2
    浴室 (2 全卫)

房产描述

Dutch Colonial, Single Family,Detached - Seaside Park, NJ Oceanfront gem! A large, breezy, covered open wraparound front porch overlooking the ocean sets a perfect vacation tone at this spacious 3,000+/- sq ft Dutch Colonial home on an oversized oceanfront lot (50x125)! Sip a coffee or cocktail while gazing at the beach right across the way, or mingle with guests facing unobstructed views of blue sky, sand & the glistening water. The locale is premier and the interior is bright & gracious with lots of possibilities, awaiting your customization. A dining room, eat-in kitchen, family room, 2 BRs, full bath & laundry occupy the 1st level. On the 2nd level sits a big living/dining combo leading out to the peaceful porch, a den, master bedroom, 2 guest bedrooms & a full bath. 3 fireplaces, an outdoor shower, private rear yard & detached 2-car garage!

上市日期: 2017年11月6日

MLS ID: 21742219

联系方式

分部：
Arthur Rue Agency
代理经纪:
Anthony Conselice
(732)245-5421

