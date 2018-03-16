253 Westmont Avenue

房产描述

Colonial,Custom,Shore Colonial, Single Family,Detached - Lavallette, NJ Featured Listing.. VIEWS..VIEWS..This one of a kind, custom built bay front property on a quiet dead end street in the north end of desirable Lavallette has the most incredible views! Open floor plan built to enjoy the views and the evening sunsets. Home includes, gourmet kitchen with high-end appliances, 3 fireplaces, 2 laundry rooms, updated bathrooms, custom cabinetry, hardwood floors, 2 car garage, and hurricane windows & doors. Must see to appreciate all the views from every window as well as the moon over the bay and the sunsets. The spacious back yard on the open bay has a fire pit, 30' dock w/boat lift that holds a 15,000lb. boat, riparian Grant, and is incredibly serene. The property is protected by an island to the west, so the water is not as rough.