高端地产新闻
新建楼盘
ENGLISHESPAÑOL
在售 - Lavallette, NJ, United States - ¥12,639,522
免费询盘

Lavallette, NJ, 08735 - United States

253 Westmont Avenue

约¥12,639,522
原货币价格 $1,995,000
独立家庭住宅

详情

  • 4
    卧室
  • 4
    浴室 (4 全卫)

房产描述

Colonial,Custom,Shore Colonial, Single Family,Detached - Lavallette, NJ Featured Listing.. VIEWS..VIEWS..This one of a kind, custom built bay front property on a quiet dead end street in the north end of desirable Lavallette has the most incredible views! Open floor plan built to enjoy the views and the evening sunsets. Home includes, gourmet kitchen with high-end appliances, 3 fireplaces, 2 laundry rooms, updated bathrooms, custom cabinetry, hardwood floors, 2 car garage, and hurricane windows & doors. Must see to appreciate all the views from every window as well as the moon over the bay and the sunsets. The spacious back yard on the open bay has a fire pit, 30' dock w/boat lift that holds a 15,000lb. boat, riparian Grant, and is incredibly serene. The property is protected by an island to the west, so the water is not as rough.

上市日期: 2017年11月6日

MLS ID: 21742258

联系方式

分部：
Keller Williams Shore Properties
代理经纪:
Lisa Temple, Sales Associate
(908)304-2644

联系方式

分部：
Keller Williams Shore Properties
代理经纪:
Lisa Temple, Sales Associate
(908)304-2644

周边设施

周边设施
查看这一地区的更多物业
联系销售团队
_