高端地产新闻
新建楼盘
ENGLISHESPAÑOL
在售 - Lavallette, NJ, United States - ¥10,136,326
免费询盘

Lavallette, NJ, 08735 - United States

20 Philadelphia Avenue

约¥10,136,326
原货币价格 $1,599,900
独立家庭住宅

详情

  • 5
    卧室
  • 4
    浴室 (4 全卫)
  • 2750
    平方英尺

房产描述

Single Family,Attached, Shore Colonial - Lavallette, NJ Lavallette - This custom built oceanblock home is located in the center of town, just a few houses from the boardwalk & two blocks from the gazebo/bay beach recreation. Home was finished in 2013 with 5 bedrooms, 4 baths in 2750 square feet. First floor open floor plan is ideal for summer entertaining with custom kitchen with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, wine cooler & ice maker, large dining area & living room with custom built-in shelving surrounding fireplace. Large master suite has access to front second floor deck with ocean & bay views. Master suite has built-in wet bar with refrigerator, walk-in closet & custom bath with double rain head oversized shower. Three more bedrooms on the 2nd floor. Private backyard with paver patio, garage & speakers inside & out.

上市日期: 2017年11月2日

MLS ID: 21741883

联系方式

分部：
Schlosser Real Estate
代理经纪:
Matthew Schlosser
(732)604-3038

联系方式

分部：
Schlosser Real Estate
代理经纪:
Matthew Schlosser
(732)604-3038

周边设施

周边设施
查看这一地区的更多物业
联系销售团队
_