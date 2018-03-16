20 Philadelphia Avenue

房产描述

Single Family,Attached, Shore Colonial - Lavallette, NJ Lavallette - This custom built oceanblock home is located in the center of town, just a few houses from the boardwalk & two blocks from the gazebo/bay beach recreation. Home was finished in 2013 with 5 bedrooms, 4 baths in 2750 square feet. First floor open floor plan is ideal for summer entertaining with custom kitchen with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, wine cooler & ice maker, large dining area & living room with custom built-in shelving surrounding fireplace. Large master suite has access to front second floor deck with ocean & bay views. Master suite has built-in wet bar with refrigerator, walk-in closet & custom bath with double rain head oversized shower. Three more bedrooms on the 2nd floor. Private backyard with paver patio, garage & speakers inside & out.