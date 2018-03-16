18 2nd Avenue

房产描述

Colonial,Shore Colonial, Single Family,Detached - Ortley Beach, NJ New construction Post Sandy on the Ocean Block of Ortley Beach. Dwelling sits on an oversized 50x150 parcel. Leaving plenty of yard room or ability to install a pool. Very large 4 Bedroom with all the extras a contractor would put in their home because owner is a contractor. Each Bedroom has it owns en suite bath. Master Bath also has Steam Room. Beautiful upgraded trim package. Coffered Ceilings w large Crown Trim. High end all wood kitchen cabinets with Professional 6 Burner Dual Fuel Stove. Large butcher block center island. Central Vacuum. House is wired for music. Exterior has four decks/ porches. Front Porch is width of the house with Cedar Ceiling. Top Deck has ocean views. Rear covered sitting area TV area and sound. See documents for full list of ext