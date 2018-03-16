高端地产新闻
在售 - Ortley Beach, NJ, United States - ¥7,571,042
免费询盘

Ortley Beach, NJ, 08751 - United States

18 2nd Avenue

约¥7,571,042
原货币价格 $1,195,000
独立家庭住宅

详情

  • 4
    卧室
  • 4.5
    浴室 (4 全卫, 1 半卫)
  • 3600
    平方英尺

房产描述

Colonial,Shore Colonial, Single Family,Detached - Ortley Beach, NJ New construction Post Sandy on the Ocean Block of Ortley Beach. Dwelling sits on an oversized 50x150 parcel. Leaving plenty of yard room or ability to install a pool. Very large 4 Bedroom with all the extras a contractor would put in their home because owner is a contractor. Each Bedroom has it owns en suite bath. Master Bath also has Steam Room. Beautiful upgraded trim package. Coffered Ceilings w large Crown Trim. High end all wood kitchen cabinets with Professional 6 Burner Dual Fuel Stove. Large butcher block center island. Central Vacuum. House is wired for music. Exterior has four decks/ porches. Front Porch is width of the house with Cedar Ceiling. Top Deck has ocean views. Rear covered sitting area TV area and sound. See documents for full list of ext

上市日期: 2017年11月2日

MLS ID: 21741984

联系方式

分部：
Birchler Realtors
代理经纪:
Eric Birchler
(732)793-3333

周边设施

周边设施
联系销售团队
_