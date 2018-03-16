高端地产新闻
在售 - Dennis, MA, United States - ¥11,087,300
Dennis, MA, 02638 - United States

58 Horsefoot Path

约¥11,087,300
原货币价格 $1,750,000
独立家庭住宅

详情

  • 3
    卧室
  • 3.5
    浴室 (3 全卫, 1 半卫)
  • 2934
    平方英尺 (0.68 英亩)

房产描述

Single Family Residence, Contemporary - Dennis, MA MAYFLOWER BEACH - Less than 1/10th mile to one of the most popular & scenic beaches in Dennis! Children love to collect hermit crabs & minnows in tidal pools while parents relax with family & friends. Spectacular one owner custom home, 2x6 construction, in immaculate condition. Renovated kitchen & many other updates. 1st floor offers ideal floor plan with an exceptional flow. Dining area, living room, and master suite overlook the peaceful dunes of Mayflower Beach. There is also a guest room suite, laundry room, & half bath. There is an expansive bedroom /sitting area on 2nd floor with views of glorious Cape Cod Bay. For woodworking enthusiasts there is a complete woodworking shop in lower level. End your day at this seaside retreat by gathering everyone for a sunset beach stroll.

上市日期: 2017年11月1日

MLS ID: 21716817

联系方式

周边设施

