45 Jericho Road

房产描述

Single Family Residence, Cape - Dennis, MA Deeded beach rights on Cape Cod Bay are just the beginning of the appeal of this coastal casual retreat, located in one of Dennis Village's most coveted neighborhoods. The light-infused interior of the 4BR/3.5BA home brings the outside in, with its soaring windows and french doors opening to the wraparound deck. First floor master suite, dining room with fireplace, open concept kitchen and a cozy library/den complete the first level plan. Upstairs are guest quarters with private bath, plus 2 additional bedrooms featuring hardwood floors and ample closet space. Need more room for the kids? Walkout basement w/fireplace is all ready to finish off! Situated on 1.79 acres, this property allows for that tennis court or swimming pool to add to your family's enjoyment of this Dennis Village gem.