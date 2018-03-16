高端地产新闻
在售 - Dennis, MA, United States - ¥10,073,604
Dennis, MA, 02638 - United States

45 Jericho Road

约¥10,073,604
原货币价格 $1,590,000
独立家庭住宅

详情

  • 4
    卧室
  • 3.5
    浴室 (3 全卫, 1 半卫)
  • 3644
    平方英尺 (1.79 英亩)

房产描述

Single Family Residence, Cape - Dennis, MA Deeded beach rights on Cape Cod Bay are just the beginning of the appeal of this coastal casual retreat, located in one of Dennis Village's most coveted neighborhoods. The light-infused interior of the 4BR/3.5BA home brings the outside in, with its soaring windows and french doors opening to the wraparound deck. First floor master suite, dining room with fireplace, open concept kitchen and a cozy library/den complete the first level plan. Upstairs are guest quarters with private bath, plus 2 additional bedrooms featuring hardwood floors and ample closet space. Need more room for the kids? Walkout basement w/fireplace is all ready to finish off! Situated on 1.79 acres, this property allows for that tennis court or swimming pool to add to your family's enjoyment of this Dennis Village gem.

上市日期: 2017年11月1日

MLS ID: 21716820

联系方式

分部：
oldCape Sotheby's International Realty
代理经纪:
Lomenzo & Lomenzo
(508)385-4944

