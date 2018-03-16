高端地产新闻
在售 - Chatham, MA, United States - ¥12,354,420
Chatham, MA, 02633 - United States

432 Stage Harbor Road

约¥12,354,420
原货币价格 $1,950,000
独立家庭住宅

详情

  • 4
    卧室
  • 4.5
    浴室 (4 全卫, 1 半卫)
  • 3297
    平方英尺 (0.29 英亩)

房产描述

Greek Revival, Single Family Residence - Chatham, MA Custom built Greek Revival home built in 2008:This immaculate home tastefully decorated is a mixture of a Cape Style home with a contemporary interior. Including the fully finished lower level, there is approximately 4792 sq feet of living space with 4 bedrooms a first floor bedroom and bath and a gourmet kitchen. There are 3 gas fire places including the master bedroom.Views abound from picture windows and private decks. Distant water views of and Nantucket sound and the Atlantic are included. Offered fully furnished subject to a list of exclusions.Additional land area may allow for a sizable pool.Walk to town,town beaches and the Stage Harbor waterfront.Wired for Security System,smart home and home theater.Location on the Loop.Assessment; $1,720,000

上市日期: 2017年10月30日

MLS ID: 21716798

联系方式

分部：
William Raveis Real Estate Chatham
代理经纪:
Harry Cutts
(508)945-7777

