房产描述

UNSTRUCTURED MILLIONAIRE'S HIDEAWAY! Leave the neighborhood behind & come build a tree-house. Get lost in the wooded, wild beauty of 10 ac. No skateboards or Segways needed. Instead, picture your new life wATVs and target practice at your own shooting range. Iconic Old World Colonial repro farmhouse w/over 6,000sf, 6 bdrms incl 2 mstrs. Wake up each morning to an animal friendly farm, gather eggs and start the griddle. Situated in a friendly community just 30 mins from Redmond/Woodinville.