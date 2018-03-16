70 West Street

房产描述

Single Family Residence, Cape - Osterville, MA Located in Osterville's coveted Wianno area, steps to Sea View Avenue,is this custom 6,000 s.f. plus home. Superbly built by E.J.Jaxtimer,it is a perfect blend of Classic & Modern. Exquisite woodwork with many built-ins throughout. Sit in your home office with views of the Wianno Golf Course. 1st floor Master Suite with luxurious bath. Dining Room & Living with gas fireplace & cathedral ceilings. Entertain in your Indoor/Outdoor Sunroom with heated in-ground gunite pool nearby. A Chef's Kitchen with granite,wall ovens & cooktop is perfectly appointed. A private Family Room for two Bedroom Suites is on the second level. Guest Quarters with Sitting Room, Full Bath and Kitchenette over the 3 car garage. Osterville Village offers fine dining & shopping. This is truly a dream home!