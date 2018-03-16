高端地产新闻
在售 - Osterville, MA, United States - ¥18,373,240
Osterville, MA, 02655 - United States

70 West Street

约¥18,373,240
原货币价格 $2,900,000
独立家庭住宅

详情

  • 5
    卧室
  • 6
    浴室 (6 全卫)
  • 6142
    平方英尺 (0.6 英亩)

房产描述

Single Family Residence, Cape - Osterville, MA Located in Osterville's coveted Wianno area, steps to Sea View Avenue,is this custom 6,000 s.f. plus home. Superbly built by E.J.Jaxtimer,it is a perfect blend of Classic & Modern. Exquisite woodwork with many built-ins throughout. Sit in your home office with views of the Wianno Golf Course. 1st floor Master Suite with luxurious bath. Dining Room & Living with gas fireplace & cathedral ceilings. Entertain in your Indoor/Outdoor Sunroom with heated in-ground gunite pool nearby. A Chef's Kitchen with granite,wall ovens & cooktop is perfectly appointed. A private Family Room for two Bedroom Suites is on the second level. Guest Quarters with Sitting Room, Full Bath and Kitchenette over the 3 car garage. Osterville Village offers fine dining & shopping. This is truly a dream home!

上市日期: 2017年10月26日

MLS ID: 21716713

联系方式

分部：
Kinlin Grover Homes - Osterville
代理经纪:
Linda Avard Cirrone
(508)420-1130

