高端地产新闻
新建楼盘
ENGLISHESPAÑOL
在售 - Mantoloking, NJ, United States - ¥17,739,680
免费询盘

Mantoloking, NJ, 08738 - United States

1012 East Avenue

约¥17,739,680
原货币价格 $2,800,000
独立家庭住宅

详情

  • 4
    卧室
  • 3
    浴室 (3 全卫)

房产描述

Custom, Single Family,Detached - Mantoloking, NJ Views, Views, Views - A 3 level custom built home with 4 bedrooms and 3 full baths situated on a 60'x132' lot with one of a kind third level 360 degree spectacular views of the Ocean, Bay and East Ave. The second level has a porch with commanding views of East Ave. New mechanicals were installed in 2015. The home is also built to current FEMA standards. First floor has plenty of storage with an elevator and access to both garages as well as the backyard which includes a beautiful gunite pool and outside shower and bathroom. This homes features an abundance of on and off street parking. Tremendous potential to make this the home of your dreams!

上市日期: 2017年10月25日

MLS ID: 21741001

联系方式

分部：
Van Sciver Realtors - Bay Head
代理经纪:
Michael Van Sciver
(732)899-6460

联系方式

分部：
Van Sciver Realtors - Bay Head
代理经纪:
Michael Van Sciver
(732)899-6460

周边设施

周边设施
查看这一地区的更多物业
联系销售团队
_