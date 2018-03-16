1012 East Avenue

房产描述

Custom, Single Family,Detached - Mantoloking, NJ Views, Views, Views - A 3 level custom built home with 4 bedrooms and 3 full baths situated on a 60'x132' lot with one of a kind third level 360 degree spectacular views of the Ocean, Bay and East Ave. The second level has a porch with commanding views of East Ave. New mechanicals were installed in 2015. The home is also built to current FEMA standards. First floor has plenty of storage with an elevator and access to both garages as well as the backyard which includes a beautiful gunite pool and outside shower and bathroom. This homes features an abundance of on and off street parking. Tremendous potential to make this the home of your dreams!