在售 - New Seabury, MA, United States - ¥9,471,722
New Seabury, MA, 02649 - United States

47 Shore West Drive

约¥9,471,722
原货币价格 $1,495,000
独立家庭住宅

详情

  • 5
    卧室
  • 5.5
    浴室 (5 全卫, 1 半卫)
  • 4900
    平方英尺 (0.47 英亩)

房产描述

Single Family Residence, Contemporary - New Seabury, MA Meticulously maintained home located on the 18th hole of New Seabury's Championship golf course. Superb location within walking distance to the Clubhouse, Marketplace and beaches. This 4900 sq ft home has panoramic golf views and deeded beach rights. Multiple living areas await you with open floor plan, 3 fireplaces, large master bedroom and oversized rear deck to catch the 4th of July fireworks show. Bright beautiful kitchen offers bar seating, granite counter tops and custom cabinetry. Perfect home for entertaining or large family. Plenty of storage in full finished walkout basement. Expansion potential on third floor to capture more ocean views. Current septic is approved for 6 bedrooms. See Virtual Tour https://youtu.be/MTIuNg40kyU

上市日期: 2017年10月16日

MLS ID: 21716513

联系方式

分部：
Robert Paul Properties - Upper Cape
代理经纪:
Cass Costa
(508)540-9800

周边设施

周边设施
