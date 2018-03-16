高端地产新闻
在售 - Eastham, MA, United States - ¥12,671,193
免费询盘

Eastham, MA, 02642 - United States

721 Samoset Road

约¥12,671,193
原货币价格 $1,999,999
多家庭住宅

详情

  • 8
    卧室
  • 6
    浴室 (5 全卫, 2 半卫)
  • 8066
    平方英尺 (2.33 英亩)

房产描述

Gambrel, 2 Family - Eastham, MA A beautiful landscape and resort like setting greet you the moment you arrive at this sprawling Cape Cod Escape. This property includes two lovely homes, an attached 3 car garage and a delightful heated barn.The first home features a pristine cook's kitchen with fireplace that opens to a light filled dining and living area, a first floor master suite as well as three second floor bedrooms, all with beautiful water views. The second home has soaring ceilings, 2 first floor master suites, 2 second floor bedrooms and an expansive kitchen that opens to a fabulous sun room and deck. All of the sits upon 2.33 acres of lush grounds with multiple outdoor living areas as well as a dock for launching kayaks and paddle boards. This elegant estate has many extras and bonus spaces.

上市日期: 2017年10月10日

MLS ID: 21716351

联系方式

分部：
Kinlin Grover Real Estate - Orleans
代理经纪:
Kinlin Grover Real Estate - Orleans
(508)255-3001

