721 Samoset Road

房产描述

Gambrel, 2 Family - Eastham, MA A beautiful landscape and resort like setting greet you the moment you arrive at this sprawling Cape Cod Escape. This property includes two lovely homes, an attached 3 car garage and a delightful heated barn.The first home features a pristine cook's kitchen with fireplace that opens to a light filled dining and living area, a first floor master suite as well as three second floor bedrooms, all with beautiful water views. The second home has soaring ceilings, 2 first floor master suites, 2 second floor bedrooms and an expansive kitchen that opens to a fabulous sun room and deck. All of the sits upon 2.33 acres of lush grounds with multiple outdoor living areas as well as a dock for launching kayaks and paddle boards. This elegant estate has many extras and bonus spaces.