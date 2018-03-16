房产描述

Single Family Residence, Ranch - Dennis, MA Once in a lifetime opportunity! This quintessential Cape Cod cottage is located in Quivet Neck-one of the most desirable locations on the Cape. Steps from gorgeous Cape Cod bay and on an unheard of .75 acre lot extremely close to the beach! Launch your boat in Sesuit harbor right around the corner. As you smell the salty ocean breeze you are mesmerized by the size of this piece of land! Imagine the possibilities! You can keep the picture perfect 4 bedroom/ 2 bathroom cottage or raze and rebuild your own magnificent beach house. The potential and magic are endless. The current property offers plenty of space for you and your family to make innumerable memories. If you do not act now you will someday wish you did. Some of the features of this extraordinary property are gas heat, gas fireplace, outdoor shower, and hardwood floors. To top it all off this property is not currently in the flood zone. The best thing about memories is making them. Envision the ones that will be made at 157 Sea Street! Buyers and buyers agents to confirm all information contained within.