在售 - Seaside Park, NJ, United States - ¥7,919,500
Seaside Park, NJ, 08752 - United States

605 N Ocean Avenue

约¥7,919,500
原货币价格 $1,250,000
独立家庭住宅

详情

  • 3
    卧室
  • 1.5
    浴室 (1 全卫, 1 半卫)

房产描述

Contemporary, Single Family,Detached - Seaside Park, NJ Contemporary-style beachfront beauty with stunning water views, 2 spacious stories, large front & rear decks, and a premier location to fall in love with! A 2-car garage & long driveway provide plenty of space for parking. A generous front yard, huge fenced yard & covered patio area under the upper deck are great for parties, BBQs, sports, kids, pets, lounging & summer fun! A bluestone front entry leads into the rich wood foyer area of this 2-story detached single-family home. The wood-paneled living room with a floor-to-ceiling stone surrounded gas fireplace has corner windows overlooking the ocean, as well as an open dining area off the eat-in kitchen. Large bedrooms with water views & hardwood floors, a laundry room w/separate entrance, outdoor shower & central air top off the appeal.

上市日期: 2017年10月2日

MLS ID: 21738190

联系方式

分部：
Arthur Rue Agency
代理经纪:
Anthony Conselice
(732)245-5421

_