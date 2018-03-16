高端地产新闻
新建楼盘
ENGLISHESPAÑOL
在售 - Stuart, FL, United States - ¥20,273,920
免费询盘

Stuart, FL, 34996 - United States

1936 Ne Ocean Blvd

约¥20,273,920
原货币价格 $3,200,000
独立家庭住宅

详情

  • 5
    卧室
  • 6.5
    浴室 (6 全卫, 1 半卫)
  • 5326
    平方英尺

房产描述

Single Family Detached - Stuart, FL Discover the Timeless Elegance,Fine Craftsmanship & Unsurpassed Value in this Custom "Bermuda" Style Residence.The Estate-sized Home-site encompasses nearly 1.5 Acres & features 148' of Intracoastal Waterfront with Private Dock & Boatlift.(Please Enjoy The Video Presentation).The Setting is Hutchinson Island which bridges the Indian River & the Atlantic Ocean.The Beautifully Landscaped Gardens plus Expansive Pool Area offer the Perfect Retreat to simply Relax or Entertain Family & Friends.There are 4 Junior Bedroom Suites on the second level,each with Personal Balcony plus a cozy Lounge area.The First Floor Master Retreat features a Private Sitting room,a Large Custom "California" Closet plus a Luxurious Master Bathroom.Professional Grade Kitchen,Gas Cooking,Marble Floors,Custom Window Treatments,Crown Moldings plus Decorative Accents throughout the Home.Enjoy Sunrises with walks on the Beach then capture Dreamy Sunsets from your Private Veranda.Savor the Captivating Island Lifestyle!

上市日期: 2017年9月27日

MLS ID: M20007356

联系方式

分部：
RE / MAX Community
代理经纪:
Patrick Stracuzzi
(772)283-9991

联系方式

分部：
RE / MAX Community
代理经纪:
Patrick Stracuzzi
(772)283-9991

周边设施

周边设施
查看这一地区的更多物业
联系销售团队
_