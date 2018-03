房产描述

Colonial,Historic,Shore Colonial, Single Family,Detached - Bay Head, NJ Regal oceanfront opportunity in the most prestigious location. Impeccably maintained and updated with all of the grandeur and workmanship that this time honored gem demands. Watch the sunrise and sunset from one of four porches. First time ever on the market. Commanding ocean views, deep dunes and large lawn surround. A grand slam in property ownership!