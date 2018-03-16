6 N Sewalls Point Road

房产描述

SINGLE FAMILY DETACHED - STUART, FL Location!! Location!! Location!! Discover this wide waterfront, Southeast exposure situated in the "Town of Sewalls Point." The Town of Sewalls Point with park, town hall, controlled deed restrictions, as well as one of the most secure communities with its own police department and a sense of neighborhood and community like no other in South Florida. This elevated Key West style home with pool is one of a kind with a 3 car garage. 3 Bedrooms possible 4 bedrooms, 3.5 Baths. Currently seller is using partial garage as a recording studio. Enjoy the unobstructed views from your backyard.