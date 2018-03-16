高端地产新闻
新建楼盘
在售 - Stuart, FL, United States - ¥9,503,400
Stuart, FL, 34996 - United States

6 N Sewalls Point Road

约¥9,503,400
原货币价格 $1,500,000
独立家庭住宅

详情

  • 4
    卧室
  • 3.5
    浴室 (3 全卫, 1 半卫)
  • 2736
    平方英尺

房产描述

SINGLE FAMILY DETACHED - STUART, FL Location!! Location!! Location!! Discover this wide waterfront, Southeast exposure situated in the "Town of Sewalls Point." The Town of Sewalls Point with park, town hall, controlled deed restrictions, as well as one of the most secure communities with its own police department and a sense of neighborhood and community like no other in South Florida. This elevated Key West style home with pool is one of a kind with a 3 car garage. 3 Bedrooms possible 4 bedrooms, 3.5 Baths. Currently seller is using partial garage as a recording studio. Enjoy the unobstructed views from your backyard.

上市日期: 2017年9月19日

MLS ID: M20007188

联系方式

分部：
RE / MAX Community
代理经纪:
Patrick Stracuzzi
(772)283-9991

_