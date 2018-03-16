3355 Sw Homesteader Rd

房产描述

Spacious 4 bdrm home w/ exceptional pastoral views, located across from the polo field. Well-constructed home w/vaulted dining/living room addition, spacious bedrooms & daylight basement, 2100 sf barn w/ 4 stalls, tack room, & 20X20 equipment storage. 36X26 shop w/ attached one-level access 800 sf fully equipped studio w/ada bath/shower, decks to enjoy the view. 3974 sf including the guest home. 8X10 greenhouse, Well log shows 60 gpm well. Located just minutes from West Linn & 25 minutes to Portland.