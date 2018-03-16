高端地产新闻
在售 - West Linn, OR, United States - ¥6,874,126
West Linn, OR, 97068 - United States

3355 Sw Homesteader Rd

约¥6,874,126
原货币价格 $1,085,000
独立家庭住宅

详情

  • 4
    卧室
  • 3.5
    浴室 (3 全卫, 1 半卫)
  • 3174
    平方英尺 (5.74 英亩)

房产描述

Spacious 4 bdrm home w/ exceptional pastoral views, located across from the polo field. Well-constructed home w/vaulted dining/living room addition, spacious bedrooms & daylight basement, 2100 sf barn w/ 4 stalls, tack room, & 20X20 equipment storage. 36X26 shop w/ attached one-level access 800 sf fully equipped studio w/ada bath/shower, decks to enjoy the view. 3974 sf including the guest home. 8X10 greenhouse, Well log shows 60 gpm well. Located just minutes from West Linn & 25 minutes to Portland.

上市日期: 2017年7月12日

MLS ID: 721011

联系方式

分部：
Horsepower Real Estate
代理经纪:
Peggy Kernan
(503)931-9751

周边设施

周边设施
