在售 - Chatham, MA, United States - ¥9,978,570
Chatham, MA, 02633 - United States

42 Frost Fish Hill

约¥9,978,570
原货币价格 $1,575,000
独立家庭住宅

详情

  • 3
    卧室
  • 3.5
    浴室 (3 全卫, 1 半卫)
  • 3554
    平方英尺 (0.47 英亩)

房产描述

Single Family Residence, Cape - Chatham, MA Perched high on a hill overlooking Frost Fish Creek, this custom Cape offers coastal lifestyle living at its finest for a comfortable & elegant year 'round retreat or vacation getaway with water views from every room. Enjoy the open floor plan & vaulted ceiling in the impressive cook's kitchen, a breakfast nook with access to large deck & manicured yard & an adjacent great room with front to back water views. An artist's studio/office is light & bright with deck access. Private first floor master suite with his/hers custom built vanities in the master bath, has views of creek & conservation land. The comfortable, well appointed living room offers stunning views out to Pleasant Bay. Two guest bedrooms & bath & a finished suite over the garage complete the second level. Absolutely beautiful!

上市日期: 2017年6月27日

MLS ID: 21713417

联系方式

分部：
Kinlin Grover Homes - Chatham
代理经纪:
Ella Leavitt
(508)945-1856

