42 Frost Fish Hill

Single Family Residence, Cape - Chatham, MA Perched high on a hill overlooking Frost Fish Creek, this custom Cape offers coastal lifestyle living at its finest for a comfortable & elegant year 'round retreat or vacation getaway with water views from every room. Enjoy the open floor plan & vaulted ceiling in the impressive cook's kitchen, a breakfast nook with access to large deck & manicured yard & an adjacent great room with front to back water views. An artist's studio/office is light & bright with deck access. Private first floor master suite with his/hers custom built vanities in the master bath, has views of creek & conservation land. The comfortable, well appointed living room offers stunning views out to Pleasant Bay. Two guest bedrooms & bath & a finished suite over the garage complete the second level. Absolutely beautiful!