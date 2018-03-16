489 Ellison Drive

房产描述

Custom, Single Family,Detached - Mantoloking, NJ Magnificent New Home Under Construction in Normandy Beach. This massive 6 Bedroom home Has Gorgeous Bay Views and is walking Distance to the Beach and Normandy Beach/Bay Beach Club This New Home that is designed for the family who loves the Shore lifestyle will Feature 6 Bedrooms; Master suite is located on the main floor and has French door access to both front and Back Decks, Master Bath will feature Double Vanity, free standing soaking tub and a walk-in shower w/seat and body sprays, Office/Study on 1st floor can also be used as a 7th Bedroom! Kitchen will feature tons of cabinet space and a walk in wet bar that will lead to front porch area. There is still plenty of time to customize this home w/ finishing touches