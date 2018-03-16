高端地产新闻
新建楼盘
在售 - Roseburg, OR, United States - ¥7,596,384
Roseburg, OR, 97471 - United States

189 Rogers (& 191) Rd

约¥7,596,384
原货币价格 $1,199,000
独立家庭住宅

详情

  • 4
    卧室
  • 3
    浴室 (3 全卫)
  • 3530
    平方英尺 (31.01 英亩)

房产描述

Spectacular Equestrian Home & Facility in the beautiful Umpqua Valley. Elegant home w/ unbelievable gourmet kitchen, charming DR & fireplace w/ beautiful views of the pond & equestrian barn. Relax in the in-ground pool or hot tub, fish in the picturesque pond, or spend time w/ your horses. 60X156 enclosed arena with 19 stalls, bath, 800 sf office/viewing room, grands tands for events. Shaving/hay storage, wash rack, tack rooms, 2nd barn with 10 stalls, 120X240 outdoor arena, Addl home for guests/trainer.

上市日期: 2017年6月6日

MLS ID: 719329

联系方式

分部：
Horsepower Real Estate
代理经纪:
Peggy Kernan
(503)931-9751

周边设施

周边设施
_