高端地产新闻
新建楼盘
ENGLISHESPAÑOL
在售 - Hot Springs, AR, United States - ¥8,553,060
免费询盘

Hot Springs, AR, 71901 - United States

000 Wildcat Rd

约¥8,553,060
原货币价格 $1,350,000
土地

房产描述

Rare opportunity to purchase 685 acres just north of downtown Hot Springs. The ultimate recreational property! Whether you like to hunt, mountain bike, or just enjoy the outdoors, this property is for you! Would be ideal for a luxury estate or hunting club. Feels remote yet close to town, and the views are stunning! Beautiful trees & trails throughout. Directly adjoins the city's land which is about to be developed into a new park complete w/new mountain biking trails! $1,350,000 MLS 118851 Beau Durbin 501-609-6493 Alyssa Van Bebber 501-545-6635
Additional Property Details

MLS ID: 118851

联系方式

经纪公司：
ESQ. Realty Group - Hot Springs
代理经纪:
Alyssa Van Bebber
(501)545-6635

联系方式

经纪公司：
ESQ. Realty Group - Hot Springs
代理经纪:
Alyssa Van Bebber
(501)545-6635

周边设施

周边设施
查看这一地区的更多物业
联系销售团队
_