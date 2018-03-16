35 Radlett Ave

Escape the ordinary with this stunning craftsman design. An architectural beauty! Lrg inviting front porch with open rafters & knotty pine. Open concept living & kitchen with distressed maple white washed hardwood & chef's kitchen with granite counter, shaker & roll top cabinets & centre island with restoration hardware pulley lights. Fabulous main floor family rm/sunroom addition with walk-out to beautiful landscaped yard. Located in desirable west alderwood!

Additional Property Details