在售 - Etobicoke, Canada - ¥7,216,248
免费询盘

Etobicoke, M8W 4N1 - Canada

35 Radlett Ave

约¥7,216,248
原货币价格 $1,139,000
独立家庭住宅

详情

  • 3
    卧室
  • 2
    浴室 (2 全卫)

房产描述

Escape the ordinary with this stunning craftsman design. An architectural beauty! Lrg inviting front porch with open rafters & knotty pine. Open concept living & kitchen with distressed maple white washed hardwood & chef's kitchen with granite counter, shaker & roll top cabinets & centre island with restoration hardware pulley lights. Fabulous main floor family rm/sunroom addition with walk-out to beautiful landscaped yard. Located in desirable west alderwood!
Additional Property Details

MLS ID: W3970800

联系方式

经纪公司：
RE/MAX Professionals Inc., Brokerage
代理经纪:
Jeff & Liz Johnson
416-873-7695

周边设施

周边设施
