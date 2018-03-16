1586 Rometown Dr

Beautifully Updated 3 Bedroom Bungalow In Prime Orchard Heights! Situated On A Fully Landscaped 80X110 Ft. Mature Treed Lot, This Warm & Welcoming Family Home Features Hardwood Flooring, 2 Fireplaces, Crown Moulding, An Abundance Of Windows, A Spacious Layout, Eat-In Kitchen W/ S/S Appliances W/ W/O To Private Backyard W/ Perennial Gardens, 2 Updated Baths, Fin Lower Level Rec Rm, Ample Storage. Close To Scenic Parks, The Toronto Golf Club & Public Transit.

Additional Property Details