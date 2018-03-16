高端地产新闻
新建楼盘
ENGLISHESPAÑOL
在售 - Mississauga, Canada - ¥7,285,940
免费询盘

Mississauga, L5E 2V1 - Canada

1586 Rometown Dr

约¥7,285,940
原货币价格 $1,150,000
独立家庭住宅

详情

  • 3
    卧室
  • 2
    浴室 (2 全卫)

房产描述

Beautifully Updated 3 Bedroom Bungalow In Prime Orchard Heights! Situated On A Fully Landscaped 80X110 Ft. Mature Treed Lot, This Warm & Welcoming Family Home Features Hardwood Flooring, 2 Fireplaces, Crown Moulding, An Abundance Of Windows, A Spacious Layout, Eat-In Kitchen W/ S/S Appliances W/ W/O To Private Backyard W/ Perennial Gardens, 2 Updated Baths, Fin Lower Level Rec Rm, Ample Storage. Close To Scenic Parks, The Toronto Golf Club & Public Transit.
Additional Property Details

MLS ID: W3988122

联系方式

经纪公司：
KELLER WILLIAMS REALTY SOLUTIONS, BROKERAGE
代理经纪:
Kevin Larose
(905)278-8866

联系方式

经纪公司：
KELLER WILLIAMS REALTY SOLUTIONS, BROKERAGE
代理经纪:
Kevin Larose
(905)278-8866

周边设施

周边设施
查看这一地区的更多物业
联系销售团队
_