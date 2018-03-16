高端地产新闻
新建楼盘
ENGLISHESPAÑOL
在售 - Oakville, Canada - ¥8,228,677
免费询盘

Oakville, L6H 5X9 - Canada

321 River Glen Blvd

约¥8,228,677
原货币价格 $1,298,800
独立家庭住宅

详情

  • 4
    卧室
  • 3.5
    浴室 (3 全卫, 1 半卫)

房产描述

Stunning Renovated Home! $1,298,800Many upgrades in this fabulous home including hardwood floors, granite counters, windows, and double sided fireplace. Finished lower level is great for teens, extended family or nanny suite with rec room, bdrm with ensuite, games rm and office. Large fully fenced yard for kids and pets! Walk to elementry schools. This is a great family home! For home info or to view call/text Mary Kay at 905-510-7555. Text R615457 to 52187
Additional Property Details

MLS ID: 30634372

联系方式

经纪公司：
Century 21 Dreams Inc.
代理经纪:
Mary Kay McCoy
(905)338-1515

联系方式

经纪公司：
Century 21 Dreams Inc.
代理经纪:
Mary Kay McCoy
(905)338-1515

周边设施

周边设施
查看这一地区的更多物业
联系销售团队
_