在售 - Key West, FL, United States - ¥6,646,044
Key West, FL, 33040 - United States

833 Eisenhower Dr

约¥6,646,044
原货币价格 $1,049,000
共管公寓

详情

  • 2
    卧室
  • 2
    浴室 (2 全卫)
  • 1784
    平方英尺

房产描述

Harbor Lodge on Garrison Bight...premium property on top floor, middle columns, largest floor-plan. Rarely available listing. Dynamite panoramic view! Covered parking, guest parking, boat mooring, shared pool and separate storage space. Nine total units in condo complex. Did I mention the dynamic panoramic view? Vacant and relatively easy to show. New buyer(s) may take their time and update to personal tastes.MLS: 577263, $1,049,000. Call Jim Smith for more information! (305)304-2433
Additional Property Details

MLS ID: 577263

联系方式

经纪公司：
Florida Keys Real Estate Co.
代理经纪:
Jim Smith
(305)304-2433

