在售 - St Petersburg, United States - ¥12,639,522
St Petersburg, 33715 - United States

4998 62nd Ave S

约¥12,639,522
原货币价格 $1,995,000

  • 4
    卧室
  • 4.5
    浴室 (4 全卫, 1 半卫)
  • 5782
    平方英尺

LOCATED IN ONE OF THE BEST DEEP WATER BOATING COMMUNITIES IN FLORIDA, THIS MAGNIFICENT 8426 TOTAL SQFT RESIDENCE, DELIVERS SPECTACULAR OPEN WATER VIEWS ACROSS A WIDE 132FT OF WATERFRONT. Beyond a fine brick paver circular drive & superb entry portico, you'll be awe-inspired by a home of extraordinary finishes & lavish details with some of the most astonishing built-in cabinetry/glass features you'll find anywhere in Tampa Bay. Elegant foyer entry opens to a massive open living room w/stunning woodwork & sweeping views of the waterfront. Gourmet eat-in kitchen boasts Thermador/Subzero/Miele appliances, fine granite counters, richly crafted cabinetry, large center island, work center & dining area - all overlooking the water. A dazzling full service butler's pantry/wetbar supports the wonderful formal waterfront dining. You'll love the truly sublime media room with its remarkably plush, presidential feel! Upstairs you'll find a brilliant dual master suite design supported by exceptional closet systems & an incredible 58ft-wide balcony w/commanding views of the bay. Luxurious master baths offer beautiful materials, impressive workmanship & private waterviews. All bedrooms are large, elegant & private; all baths are opulent & refined. Out back, discover a resplendent waterfront oasis w/large elevated pool deck, covered area & lush private landscaping. Dual access dock with boat lift & tie poles for rapid access to the Gulf. Too many luxury features to list here. Great location, outstanding value!Flood Insurance y $1211 per year

上市日期: 2017年11月20日

MLS ID: U7839388

分部：
CENTURY21 Jim White & Associates
代理经纪:
James White
7273673795

