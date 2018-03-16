4998 62nd Ave S

LOCATED IN ONE OF THE BEST DEEP WATER BOATING COMMUNITIES IN FLORIDA, THIS MAGNIFICENT 8426 TOTAL SQFT RESIDENCE, DELIVERS SPECTACULAR OPEN WATER VIEWS ACROSS A WIDE 132FT OF WATERFRONT. Beyond a fine brick paver circular drive & superb entry portico, you'll be awe-inspired by a home of extraordinary finishes & lavish details with some of the most astonishing built-in cabinetry/glass features you'll find anywhere in Tampa Bay. Elegant foyer entry opens to a massive open living room w/stunning woodwork & sweeping views of the waterfront. Gourmet eat-in kitchen boasts Thermador/Subzero/Miele appliances, fine granite counters, richly crafted cabinetry, large center island, work center & dining area - all overlooking the water. A dazzling full service butler's pantry/wetbar supports the wonderful formal waterfront dining. You'll love the truly sublime media room with its remarkably plush, presidential feel! Upstairs you'll find a brilliant dual master suite design supported by exceptional closet systems & an incredible 58ft-wide balcony w/commanding views of the bay. Luxurious master baths offer beautiful materials, impressive workmanship & private waterviews. All bedrooms are large, elegant & private; all baths are opulent & refined. Out back, discover a resplendent waterfront oasis w/large elevated pool deck, covered area & lush private landscaping. Dual access dock with boat lift & tie poles for rapid access to the Gulf. Too many luxury features to list here. Great location, outstanding value!Flood Insurance y $1211 per year