Large Desirable Victorian With 5+1 Bedrooms & 4.5Bath, Large Front Patio, 400Sf Standing Attic Hardwood Floor Can Be Used As Master Br Or Family Office. Recently Gutted Renovated With New Electric, Plumbing And Heating Systems. Stainless Steel Top End Appliances, 6 Zone Floor Heating System. New Insulation Installed For The Entire House. Fully Renovated In 2013