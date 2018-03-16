高端地产新闻
在售 - Dallas, United States - ¥9,345,010
Dallas, 75214-4021 - United States

6745 Country Club Cir

约¥9,345,010
原货币价格 $1,475,000

详情

  • 4
    卧室
  • 4.5
    浴室 (4 全卫, 1 半卫)
  • 4530
    平方英尺

房产描述

Beautifully renovated contemporary modern home in the heart of Lakewood on .45 acre lot! Everything in this home has been redone from the electrical and plumbing to the doors and hinges and everything in between. Nothing was left out. Overlooking the Country Club Golf Course this exquisite home is a must see. Beautiful private back yard with saltwater heated pool and spa, lush landscape all around, electric gate, new fence, outdoor kitchen. This seller only allowed the best to be put in this home. From the very unique His master bath with personal fridge and steam shower & Her Master bath with jetted tub to the amazing chefs dream kitchen. This home is incredible. You must see it!

上市日期: 2017年11月17日

MLS ID: 13778204

联系方式

分部：
CENTURY21 Home Team
代理经纪:
Penni Boot
8172979000

