6745 Country Club Cir

Beautifully renovated contemporary modern home in the heart of Lakewood on .45 acre lot! Everything in this home has been redone from the electrical and plumbing to the doors and hinges and everything in between. Nothing was left out. Overlooking the Country Club Golf Course this exquisite home is a must see. Beautiful private back yard with saltwater heated pool and spa, lush landscape all around, electric gate, new fence, outdoor kitchen. This seller only allowed the best to be put in this home. From the very unique His master bath with personal fridge and steam shower & Her Master bath with jetted tub to the amazing chefs dream kitchen. This home is incredible. You must see it!