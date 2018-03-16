高端地产新闻
在售 - Mansfield, United States - ¥9,186,620
Mansfield, 76063 - United States

5 Woodland Dr

约¥9,186,620
原货币价格 $1,450,000

详情

  • 4
    卧室
  • 3.5
    浴室 (3 全卫, 1 半卫)
  • 5454
    平方英尺

房产描述

Peaceful, Elegant 7.5 acre Country Estate located on cul-de-sac street*Easy access to DFW airport, Downtown Fort Worth and Downtown Dallas*Updated Tuscan style home features Chefs delight kitchen with Wolf gas range, Wolf double oven, Subzero, butler area, breakfast bar*Cozy breakfast area with stone fireplace*Relaxing master bedroom offers sitting area with stone fireplace, exquisite master bath fit for a king! Large wet bar in game room wonderful for entertaining*Study has built ins* 2nd bedroom plus bonus room on 1st floor*Library area upstairs* Oversized covered patio features built in kitchen area* Resort like backyard paradise has Sparkling gunite pool , Spa*Property is completed fenced and gated.

上市日期: 2017年11月18日

MLS ID: 13732559

