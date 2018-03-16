高端地产新闻
在售 - Plantation Key, United States - ¥12,656,944
Plantation Key, 33070 - United States

437 S Coconut Palm Blvd

约¥12,656,944
原货币价格 $1,997,750

  • 3
    卧室
  • 2.5
    浴室 (2 全卫, 1 半卫)
  • 2288
    平方英尺

JUST REDUCED Estate Sale! This one owner 9,000 sq. ft. with approx. 200' water frontage corner property with custom 3 bed/2 1/2 bath, concrete, gated home, with Parisian blue tile roof, pool,84'dock with davits & protected dockage has never before been offered for sale. Freshly painted and restored to it's original splendor with new impact glass windows and doors, screening and pool/privacy fence.Accordion shutters a plus. Originally plumbed for a Master Suite Wet Bar & Rooftop structured for a Widows Walk. Fabulous sunsets and incredible Bay vistas abound from all floors. A definite must see treasure. Start living your dreams and Be the Fortunate Buyer.

上市日期: 2017年11月6日

MLS ID: 577364

分部：
CENTURY21 Schwartz Realty
代理经纪:
Eric Johnson
3056644637

