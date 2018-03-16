高端地产新闻
新建楼盘
ENGLISHESPAÑOL
在售 - Brooklyn, NY, United States - ¥10,453,740
免费询盘

Brooklyn, NY, 11235 - United States

261 Exeter Street

约¥10,453,740
原货币价格 $1,650,000
联排别墅

详情

  • 3
    卧室
  • 5.5
    浴室 (3 全卫, 5 半卫)
  • 2700
    平方英尺

房产描述

Coveted Manhattan Beach OCEAN BLOCK on Exeter Street, a stone's throw from the Atlantic Ocean. 261 Exeter Street is a 2,700 square foot brick and frame home sitting on a 40'x100' lot complete with a private garage. Three bedrooms, finished basement, two full baths and two half-baths. Perfectly located mid-block between Oriental Avenue and the Atlantic Ocean, this property is an excellent opportunity to live the dream along the ocean and enjoy nearby Manhattan Beach, the famous ocean-front promenade, and all the restaurant, nightlife and entertainment options in nearby Sheepshead Bay, Brighton Beach and Coney Island.

MLS ID: 5291194

联系方式

经纪公司：
The Corcoran Group
代理经纪:
James Cornell
718-923-8081

联系方式

经纪公司：
The Corcoran Group
代理经纪:
James Cornell
718-923-8081

周边设施

周边设施
查看这一地区的更多物业
联系销售团队
_