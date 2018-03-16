Coveted Manhattan Beach OCEAN BLOCK on Exeter Street, a stone's throw from the Atlantic Ocean. 261 Exeter Street is a 2,700 square foot brick and frame home sitting on a 40'x100' lot complete with a private garage. Three bedrooms, finished basement, two full baths and two half-baths. Perfectly located mid-block between Oriental Avenue and the Atlantic Ocean, this property is an excellent opportunity to live the dream along the ocean and enjoy nearby Manhattan Beach, the famous ocean-front promenade, and all the restaurant, nightlife and entertainment options in nearby Sheepshead Bay, Brighton Beach and Coney Island.