高端地产新闻
新建楼盘
ENGLISHESPAÑOL
在售 - Casa Grande, United States - ¥8,869,840
免费询盘

Casa Grande, 85194 - United States

11640 N Cox Road

约¥8,869,840
原货币价格 $1,400,000
独立家庭住宅

详情

  • 3
    卧室
  • 5
    浴室 (5 全卫)
  • 4281
    平方英尺 (5.15 英亩)

房产描述

It's all about the privacy and the incredible views from this unique estate, located just 45 minutes from Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport. Strategically placed on over five hillside acres, this multi level main home and guest house offer a luxurious retreat graced with incredible views from every window. The main home offers multilevel patios along with a pool, a grande master suite with his & hers separate baths & sitting room, a guest suite, office, expansive grand main level living and entertaining area, a theater room, wine cellar, 2 car garage & tons of storage. The main house offers two bedroom suites and four bathrooms. The guest house offers a luxurious living area, restful spa like bathroom, immense closet, 2 car garage & unparalleled views. Look for the *3D-tour*!

MLS ID: 5690559

联系方式

分部：
RE/MAX CASA GRANDE
代理经纪:
Joe Yost
(520) 560-0839

联系方式

分部：
RE/MAX CASA GRANDE
代理经纪:
Joe Yost
(520) 560-0839

周边设施

周边设施
查看这一地区的更多物业
联系销售团队
_