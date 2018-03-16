高端地产新闻
在售 - Harrisburg, PA, United States - ¥8,838,162
Harrisburg, PA, 17112 - United States

7617 Green Hill Rd

约¥8,838,162
原货币价格 $1,395,000
独立家庭住宅

详情

  • 4
    卧室
  • 5
    浴室 (5 全卫)
  • 6847
    平方英尺 (32.35 英亩)

房产描述

Grand Estate property on 33 private fenced acres. If only the best will do and you treasure your privacy, this home is for you. 30 acres are wooded and features a pond.Very open floor plan with high ceilings, lots of windows with southern exposure.The luxurious master suite boasts a large sitting area and doors to the deck with gas fire pit that overlooks the in-ground heated L shaped pool.Gourmet kitchen with island, gas stove, two convection ovens gorgeous custom cabinets, farm sink and breakfast bar as well as bright breakfast room that also leads to the composite deck at the pool.The open and spacious loft upstairs with built in's for books and computers is the perfect place for kids to do homework.Nice size bedrooms and baths, and huge bonus room too. High ceilings throughout even in the finished walk-out lower level.Quality finished lower level with billiard room, media room, game room, bar, powder room, exercise room, workshop and more.Warm geothermal heating and cooling. Propane for fireplace and cooking.Outbuildings include 4 stall barn and tack, dog kennels with auto waters and large barn. Storage for RV and other toys in the 3 sided detached garage.Hi tech alarm system with 15 hi def cameras for monitoring, and electric entrance gate.

MLS ID: 1000093042

联系方式

分部：
RE/MAX AT HERSHEY
代理经纪:
Joseph Gallo
(717) 329-1739

联系方式

_