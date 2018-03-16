443 Picasso Dr

MOTIVATED SELLER - Step into your own paradise with this beautiful waterfront property overlooking Blackburn Bay. You will find plenty of great amenities in this 4,543 Sq ft estate that sits on two water front lots. From jet ski lifts, 10,000 lb boat lift, brick paver basket ball court, and salt water pool. From the moment you step through the custom front doors, you are greeted by your formal living room over looking a scenic water view. You will have a spacious kitchen with granite throughout. The second floor is dedicated to the private master suite with your own personal balcony. Call for a private tour of this gorgeous 4 bedroom 3.5 bathroom and a game room/ workout room with your own private office.