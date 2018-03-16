高端地产新闻
在售 - Nokomis, United States - ¥10,769,886
Nokomis, 34275 - United States

443 Picasso Dr

约¥10,769,886
原货币价格 $1,699,900
独立家庭住宅

详情

  • 4
    卧室
  • 4
    浴室 (4 全卫)
  • 4543
    平方英尺 (0.69 英亩)

房产描述

MOTIVATED SELLER - Step into your own paradise with this beautiful waterfront property overlooking Blackburn Bay. You will find plenty of great amenities in this 4,543 Sq ft estate that sits on two water front lots. From jet ski lifts, 10,000 lb boat lift, brick paver basket ball court, and salt water pool. From the moment you step through the custom front doors, you are greeted by your formal living room over looking a scenic water view. You will have a spacious kitchen with granite throughout. The second floor is dedicated to the private master suite with your own personal balcony. Call for a private tour of this gorgeous 4 bedroom 3.5 bathroom and a game room/ workout room with your own private office.

MLS ID: A4197251

联系方式

分部：
RE/MAX ALLIANCE GROUP
代理经纪:
Austin Hager
9412543199

_