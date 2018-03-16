高端地产新闻
新建楼盘
ENGLISHESPAÑOL
在售 - Atlanta, GA, United States - ¥9,186,620
免费询盘

Atlanta, GA, 30326 - United States

3630 Peachtree Rd 2104

约¥9,186,620
原货币价格 $1,450,000
共管公寓

详情

  • 2
    卧室
  • 3
    浴室 (3 全卫)
  • 2214
    平方英尺

房产描述

Legendary 5-star service, amenities, & luxury with breathtaking 21st floor views of the Atlanta Skyline. This luxurious corner unit is one of the largest open floor plans. Fully upgraded smart home technology, marble counters/baths, floors, upgraded wood floors thru-out, electric shades, viking appliances, luxury wall treatments & wine coolers. Amenities include year-round heated saline pool & hot tub, exterior & interior entertaining areas, fitness center & state of the art spa, concierge, 24-hr valet, club room, theatre room, catering kitchen, & cocktail lounge. Timeless elegance & luxurious amenities.

MLS ID: 8290614

联系方式

分部：
RE/MAX PREFERRED
代理经纪:
Sandra Preston
(770) 715-4860

联系方式

分部：
RE/MAX PREFERRED
代理经纪:
Sandra Preston
(770) 715-4860

周边设施

周边设施
查看这一地区的更多物业
联系销售团队
_