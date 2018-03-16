高端地产新闻
在售 - Sierra Madre, CA, United States - ¥8,869,840
Sierra Madre, CA, 91024 - United States

62 East Carter Avenue

约¥8,869,840
原货币价格 $1,400,000
  • 16667.0
    平方英尺

Once in a lifetime opportunity to build a beautiful estate in one of the most sought after cities in Southern California. Plans for this historically significant property are in full swing with the city of Sierra Madre. Submitted plans include a 700 square foot Studio/Pool house a 1128 square foot historically significant bungalow and a 2352 Square foot single family dwelling. Stunning landscape design includes a rectangular swimming pool. Completed items for shovel ready approval Yard clean up design review design plans have been submitted and reviewed by planning department conditions of approvals have been received redlines/comments received from the city. Public works has reviewed plans and made comments.

MLS ID: 817002848

分部：
Douglas Elliman Real Estate
代理经纪:
Daniel Carrillo
626.204.5252

