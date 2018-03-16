62 East Carter Avenue

房产描述

Once in a lifetime opportunity to build a beautiful estate in one of the most sought after cities in Southern California. Plans for this historically significant property are in full swing with the city of Sierra Madre. Submitted plans include a 700 square foot Studio/Pool house a 1128 square foot historically significant bungalow and a 2352 Square foot single family dwelling. Stunning landscape design includes a rectangular swimming pool. Completed items for shovel ready approval Yard clean up design review design plans have been submitted and reviewed by planning department conditions of approvals have been received redlines/comments received from the city. Public works has reviewed plans and made comments.