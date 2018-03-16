高端地产新闻
在售 - East Hampton, United States - ¥443,492,000
East Hampton, 11937 - United States

27 Drew Lane

约¥443,492,000
原货币价格 $70,000,000
独立家庭住宅

详情

  • 7
    卧室
  • 9.5
    浴室 (9 全卫, 1 半卫)
  • 13626
    平方英尺 (1.5 英亩)

房产描述

This perfect family modern beach house that pays homage to coastal tradition, built with elegance and the most luxurious materials and with a focus on sustainable, resilient architecture is the first move-in ready oceanfront home to come to market in East Hampton in decades. Hidden and private behind 20 foot tall hedges at the end of a long quiet lane off of East Hampton's beautiful Lily Pond Lane, the CookFox designed home with interiors by Orlando Diaz Azcuy is a jewel box home. The entry to the home is a poplar shaded portal to the natural, beach-side landscape. With 7 luxurious bedrooms with ensuite full baths, a luxurious master bedroom with his and hers bathroom, full dressing room suites, custom Valucine kitchen and exquisite finishes throughout, nothing was spared in the ground-up reconstruction of this 1920s original shingle-style beach house. The naturally sculpted landscape designed by Paula Hayes with Ed Hollander, is shaped to elevate the house with a lush environment of seaside foliage, with shade pavilions, winding paths and sweeping oceanfront lawn leading to a private beach path to the sea. With construction by Bulgin & Associates, one of the finest builders on the East End, the home, complete with separate and fully permitted 2 bedroom cottage plus office studio and exercise room and 62 foot oceanside lap pool, two car garage is a rare opportunity to live on the ocean with every conceivable modern amenity.

上市日期: 2017年11月20日

MLS ID: H15705

