房产描述

Nestled amongst the trees this contemporary home built in 1938 by a renowned architect, inspired by Frank Lloyd Wright offers wonderful light and space in an enchanting setting both private and convenient to all!This unique home boosts four bedrooms, two and a half bathrooms, huge eat-in-kitchen, formal dining room and large lovely living room with fireplace (gas). Finished basement, laundry room and garage. Skylights and large windows throughout this home and a beautiful patio and garden.