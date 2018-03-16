180 Daybreak Ridge

房产描述



This is a true Ski In / Ski Out Location. Walk out to the lift to access Bachelor Gulch, Beaver Creek and Arrowhead. It is an extra large, totally and tastefully 3 bedroom/ 4 bath furnished condo. Snowcloud Lodge offers 2 hot tubs, owner storage, ski lockers, housekeeping and front desk services. A free shuttle is available to Beaver Creek for shopping, dining or ski access. Snowcloud is directly adjacent to the pool at the Ritz Carleton for use by all residents and the Bachelor Gulch Club. The Club offers a tremendous spa and fitness center, an array of social activities including First Tracks as well as private, on mountain dining and two annual ski passes. The initiation fee for the Bachelor's Club is included in the purchase of this unit. This is the perfect choice for the discerning Buyer looking for privacy, serenity, ski access, excellent rental revenues and quality services.

