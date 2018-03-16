高端地产新闻
在售 - Avon, Colorado, United States - ¥10,643,808
Avon, Colorado, 81620 - United States

180 Daybreak Ridge

约¥10,643,808
原货币价格 $1,680,000
共管公寓

详情

  • 3
    卧室
  • 4
    浴室 (4 全卫)
  • 1930
    平方英尺

房产描述


This is a true Ski In / Ski Out Location. Walk out to the lift to access Bachelor Gulch, Beaver Creek and Arrowhead. It is an extra large, totally and tastefully 3 bedroom/ 4 bath furnished condo. Snowcloud Lodge offers 2 hot tubs, owner storage, ski lockers, housekeeping and front desk services. A free shuttle is available to Beaver Creek for shopping, dining or ski access. Snowcloud is directly adjacent to the pool at the Ritz Carleton for use by all residents and the Bachelor Gulch Club. The Club offers a tremendous spa and fitness center, an array of social activities including First Tracks as well as private, on mountain dining and two annual ski passes. The initiation fee for the Bachelor's Club is included in the purchase of this unit. This is the perfect choice for the discerning Buyer looking for privacy, serenity, ski access, excellent rental revenues and quality services.

MLS ID: 929306

联系方式

经纪公司：
luxaddress
分部：
Ron Byrne and Associates Real Estate
代理经纪:
Barb Murray
970-331-7070

