16131 Daysailor Trail

Welcome to this exquisite custom built lake view home in the prestigious Lake Club community. As you walk up the paver walk and into the beautiful double glass/wood doors you will get a warm and coastal feel from this home with several designer touches and upgrades. This stylish three bedroom, three bath home offers an open concept floor plan. It includes a custom stack stone fireplace with a Driftwood ceiling in the Great Room, along with striking views of the lake and lanai/pool area from the sliding glass doors. The chef's kitchen is fully equipped with a gas 6 burner cooktop, breakfast bar, built-in Thermador refrigerator, built-in oven/microwave, and wine cooler. It also includes coastal antique white custom wood cabinetry, exotic granite, stone back splash, and a center island. This home boosts two well-appointed Master Suites, each with sliding glass doors to pool, large walk-in closets, glamourous Master Baths with walk-in Roman showers, granite vanities with custom built cabinetry. Enjoy large gatherings by the upgraded outdoor kitchen or lounge in the saltwater Pebble Tec pool with built in sun shelf while enjoying a beautiful lake view. The Lake Club is a private, gated community with interconnecting lakes, a 16,000 SF Grand Clubhouse with two pools, billiards room, large work out facility, tennis courts and playground. Come see why the Lake Club lifestyle is for you!

