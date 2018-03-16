高端地产新闻
在售 - Morristown, NJ, United States - ¥7,596,384
Morristown, NJ, 07960 - United States

17 Spencer Dr

约¥7,596,384
原货币价格 $1,199,000
独立家庭住宅

详情

  • 5
    卧室
  • 4.5
    浴室 (4 全卫, 1 半卫)
  • 5500
    平方英尺 (0.76 英亩)

房产描述

Sun-filled 5BD, 4.5BA home located in the sophisticated Spencer Estates, just a few min. from vibrant downtown Morristown. With only approx 45 min drive to Manhattan, top rated schools, and minutes away from conveniences of today's lifestyle, this elegant suburban oasis provides for an enviable lifestyle. Main features of the house include: dramatic 2-story entry foyer, open floor plan, Formal LR Formal DR, Expansive Kitch w/center island and abundance of cabinets, Fam Room with stone fireplace, Conservatory, large Master Suite, 1st Fl private Guest Suite, huge finished basement with additional kitchen and so much more. Professionally landscaped grounds, large deck and amazing views make this home truly desirable.

> View additional property information and more photos

MLS ID: 3432198

联系方式

经纪公司：
Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage
代理经纪:
Ava Kascel
9085223861

