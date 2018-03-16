17 Spencer Dr

Sun-filled 5BD, 4.5BA home located in the sophisticated Spencer Estates, just a few min. from vibrant downtown Morristown. With only approx 45 min drive to Manhattan, top rated schools, and minutes away from conveniences of today's lifestyle, this elegant suburban oasis provides for an enviable lifestyle. Main features of the house include: dramatic 2-story entry foyer, open floor plan, Formal LR Formal DR, Expansive Kitch w/center island and abundance of cabinets, Fam Room with stone fireplace, Conservatory, large Master Suite, 1st Fl private Guest Suite, huge finished basement with additional kitchen and so much more. Professionally landscaped grounds, large deck and amazing views make this home truly desirable.



