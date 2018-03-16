10 Venetian Way Unit 1203

Designer 2/2 in boutique luxury building, with Italian porcelain floors, beautifully renovated kitchen w/marble backsplash, Corian countertops, new cabinets. Baths w/steam shower, dual sinks in master. Glass French doors with designer handles & door stops, dimmers on all lights, motorized black-out shade in master bdrm., custom closets, wired AV system throughout w/speakers. Breathtaking Wide Bay views from both bdrms and living room. Quiet secure doorman building w/covered garage parking space, tennis, valet, large, new wtrfrt gym under construction. Pets OK! Walk to Sunset Harbor entertainment district, Lincoln Rd. and beach.



