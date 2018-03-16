高端地产新闻
在售 - Miami Beach, FL, United States - ¥6,969,160
Miami Beach, FL, 33139 - United States

10 Venetian Way Unit 1203

约¥6,969,160
原货币价格 $1,100,000
独立家庭住宅

详情

  • 2
    卧室
  • 2
    浴室 (2 全卫)
  • 1463
    平方英尺

房产描述

Designer 2/2 in boutique luxury building, with Italian porcelain floors, beautifully renovated kitchen w/marble backsplash, Corian countertops, new cabinets. Baths w/steam shower, dual sinks in master. Glass French doors with designer handles & door stops, dimmers on all lights, motorized black-out shade in master bdrm., custom closets, wired AV system throughout w/speakers. Breathtaking Wide Bay views from both bdrms and living room. Quiet secure doorman building w/covered garage parking space, tennis, valet, large, new wtrfrt gym under construction. Pets OK! Walk to Sunset Harbor entertainment district, Lincoln Rd. and beach.

MLS ID: A10375972

联系方式

经纪公司：
Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage
分部：
Coldwell Banker Residential Real Estate
代理经纪:
Monica Tracy
3056726300

