在售 - Miami Beach, FL, United States - ¥12,664,864
Miami Beach, FL, 33140 - United States

4775 Collins Ave Unit 3601

约¥12,664,864
原货币价格 $1,999,000
独立家庭住宅

详情

  • 3
    卧室
  • 3
    浴室 (3 全卫)
  • 2010
    平方英尺

房产描述

This direct ocean front 3BD/3BA residence offers spectacular views of the ocean, city and bay from the 36th floor. This apartment features 2,010 interior sq. ft., marble floors throughout, marble baths, granite kitchen countertops, floor-to-ceiling windows and 2 terraces. The building offers 1st Class amenities: 24 hr security, valet, concierge, tennis court, large pool with towel service, caf/market with room service, a 16,000 sq. ft. oceanside clubhouse/spa, gym, personal trainers, free yoga, pilates, aerobics & Zumba classes, steam rooms, saunas, indoor & outdoor hot tubs, ping-pong, card & party rooms, nursery, children's play room, billiards, business center, beach attendant & more! Bring all offers!

> View additional property information and more photos

MLS ID: A10376587

联系方式

经纪公司：
Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage
分部：
Coldwell Banker Residential Real Estate
代理经纪:
Michele Redlich
3056726300

