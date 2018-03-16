高端地产新闻
在售 - Southwest Ranches, FL, United States - ¥12,639,522
Southwest Ranches, FL, 33330 - United States

5151 Hancock Road

约¥12,639,522
原货币价格 $1,995,000
独立家庭住宅

详情

  • 5
    卧室
  • 4.5
    浴室 (4 全卫, 1 半卫)

房产描述

Incredible opportunity to own 3.3 Acre Estate Property in exclusive Sunshine Ranches! This stunning luxury privately-gated 5 bed home boasts open floor plan, towering ceilings, wood flooring, office, formal dining, fireplace, gorgeous master suite with completely remodeled bathroom, screened porch & large pool area. All of this on 3.3 private acres overlooking 6 stalls and paddocks. This property may be purchased with the property next door for a total of 6.6 acres.

MLS ID: F10088788

联系方式

经纪公司：
Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage
分部：
Coldwell Banker Residential Real Estate
代理经纪:
Fort Lauderdale Las Olas
9545275900

